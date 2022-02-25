Moody's withdraws Russian Promsvyazbank's ratings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.25

By Leman Zeynalova

Moody's Investors Service has withdrawn the ratings of Russian Promsvyazbank, Trend reports with reference to Moody’s.

Reportedly, the withdrawn ratings are: Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings of Ba2; Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings of Not Prime; Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program rating of (P)Ba2; Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings of Ba1; Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings of Not Prime; Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment of Ba1(cr); Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment of Not Prime(cr); Baseline Credit Assessment of b3 and Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment of b3.

At the time of the withdrawal, the bank's long-term deposit ratings carried a positive outlook and the bank's issuer outlook was also positive. Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons.

Promsvyazbank is a state-backed, formerly private Russian bank from Moscow. In 2018, the Russian government nationalized the bank and prosecuted its former owners. Promsvayzbank was officially designated as a supporting bank of the Russian defense sector.

