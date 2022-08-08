Potential fields for increasing Kazakhstan-Georgia trade turnover revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Kazakhstan and Georgia have great potential for boosting exports of processed metal products, as well as manufacturing and food industries, the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan told Trend.

Kazakhstan and Georgia agreed to expand the bilateral trading range for 2023 through 2026.

Relevant roadmap was signed following the meeting between Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili on July 27.

According to the ministry, the major trading goods between Kazakhstan and Georgia include industrial ovens and chambers, mineral water, natural grape wines, as well as wort, oil products, personal hygiene products, ferroalloys, and natural gas.

Kazakhstan's export commodity composition is relatively diversified and represented by the following products: petroleum products (17.4 percent), personal hygiene products (14.8 percent), ferroalloys (13.7 percent), flat-rolled products from unalloyed steel (8.5 percent), natural gas (3.7 percent), and trucks (3.2 percent).

Moreover, Kazakhstan supplies Georgia with electric transformers, coal, ferrous metal structures, plates, and sheets.

The ministry also added that the list of Kazakh products to be exported to Georgia consists of 40 items of petrochemical, chemical, metallurgical, machine-building, food, and construction industries.