Azerbaijan-Georgia co-op guarantees Europe's energy independence – Georgia's ex-president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Azerbaijan-Georgia cooperation guarantees Europe's energy independence, Ex-President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili told Trend.

"Azerbaijan and Georgia have great prospects for joint cooperation. When people talk about Georgia and Azerbaijan, I want the names of great leader Heydar Aliyev, Eduard Shevardnadze and Suleyman Demirel to be mentioned. These big personalities are founders of the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye format that will influence the overall global partnership between Asia and Europe," Margvelashvili said.

The ex-president thinks that Azerbaijan and Georgia have always had and will further have considerable potential for joint collaboration, thereby setting a precedent for another European format.

"Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia guarantees the energy and political independence of Southern Europe. The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), ending in southern Italy, is our new joint project, which will have significant implication on Southern Europe and its actions to solve the global issues. Thus, top-level interaction between our countries is moving forward with confidence," Margvelashvili said.