Azerbaijan, Poland have great potential for enhancing trade turnover - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Azerbaijan and Poland have great potential for enhancing the trade turnover, said the Co-Chairman of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland, Azerbaijan's Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov at the 8-th session of the commission, Trend reports.

According to him, there is a favorable environment for investment in various sectors of the Azerbaijani economy, as well as in transport, tourism, and a number of other areas.

"Azerbaijan and Poland occasionally hold various events directed at the development of bilateral economic cooperation. I would like to note that there is a road map signed between our countries that is also directed at the development of our bilateral relations," he said.

According to the co-chairman, over the past ten years, Azerbaijan has done a lot of work in the field of transport.

"Today, our government is successfully implementing projects both in the transportation sector, and in the energy and agriculture sectors," he said.

Heydarov said that the parties should expand and strengthen cooperation in the field of economic partnership.

"I would like to note that the liberation of our territories from the Armenian occupation has opened a new page in the development of our country. Moreover, we are creating great opportunities for the development of a number of countries in our region. As you know, large-scale reconstruction work is underway in Karabakh. We invite the Polish side to participate and invest in the restoration of the liberated territories," he said.

Speaking about Azerbaijan's Alat Free Economic Zone, Heydarov noted that this zone is going to create new opportunities for the development of the economy as well as the expansion of cooperation, in particular, with Polish businesses.

"A memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed between the economic zones of Azerbaijan and Poland," he added.