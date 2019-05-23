Water and gas ingress detected at Kazakhstan’s Kalamkas oil field

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 23

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The 30-40 cm high water and gas ingress was detected at Kalamkas oil field in Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region, Trend reports referring to inbusiness.kz

The ingress was detected near second oil and gas production workshop, which belongs to Mangistaumunaigaz. The ingress is situated 35 meters away from the № 8237 wellhead.

The message about the ingress was reported on 6:00 local time. There was no fire.

Means of non-state fire department are engaged at the scene. The well is controllable and provided with blowout prevention equipment.

“The ingress is decreasing. Specialists have been deployed to the scene, and we are waiting for their report,” the statement says.

Previously, during the drilling on the Kalamkas oil field on March 13, the open burning of ten meter high gas and water ingress took place.

The fire department was not able to put fire out for several days. The department of ecology of Mangystau region estimated the environmental damage to be 98,708,650 tenge.

The department obliged the Mangistaumunaigaz’s contractor, SiBu Drilling Engineering, to hold revegetation activities for environment rehabilitation during the period from April to June 2019.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan suspended the licenses of SiBu Drilling Engineering on activities in the hydrocarbon sphere.

The pre-trial investigation has been initiated under Article 333 Part 1 of the Kazakhstan’s Criminal Code (Violation of regulations on protection and use of subsoil).

(1USD = 379.01 tenge on May 23)

