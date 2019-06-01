STAR refinery to purchase Siberian, Iraqi oil

1 June 2019 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

STAR oil refinery of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in Turkey has reached its full processing capacity of 10 million tonnes of oil per year in May and is expected to process 7 million tonnes of crude by the end of 2019, Zaur Gahramanov, head of SOCAR Turkey Energy, told Reuters, Trend reports.

"The plant is currently processing 28,500 to 29,000 tonnes of crude oil daily," he said, adding that the same volumes would be processed in June and July.

Oil products from the refinery are sent to the Turkish domestic market as well as for export.

Gahramanov said that STAR would export 300,000 tonnes of reformate and 50,000 tonnes of jet fuel this year, while exports next year were expected to rise to 600,000 tonnes of reformate and 200,000 to 250,000 tonnes of jet fuel.

Gahramanov said that reaching its full capacity enabled STAR to add other grades of crude oil to Urals, the only grade that it had been refining so far.

"We plan to purchase 600,000 barrels of Siberian light crude and oil from Iraq Basra in June for processing purposes as it is possible to refine all crude oil grades at our plant," he said, adding that Saudi oil was not commercially profitable for the company at the moment.

