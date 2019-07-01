Cost of TANAP turns out to be below $7B

1 July 2019 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The cost of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) turned out to be below $7 billion, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

“The project’s total expenditures were estimated at $11.7 billion when making the final investment decision. But as a result of decision-making on the sale and purchase at a favorable time and as a result of maximizing the benefits in the project management, we completed the project for less than $7 billion,” reads the message.

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said that today Azerbaijan once again demonstrated to the whole world that it is able to implement complex transnational projects not only domestically but also abroad in a timely and highly profitable way.

“In the course of implementation of TANAP project jointly with its partners, SOCAR managed to decrease the total volume of expenditures on the project by 40 percent by saving around $5 billion,” said Abdullayev.

The initial capacity of the TANAP pipeline is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About 6 billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, while the rest will be supplied to Europe. After the completion of the construction of TAP, gas flow to Europe will being by early 2020.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
TANAP ready for gas supplies to Europe from July 1 (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 12:20
Baku Higher Oil School students will undertake training to improve their professional qualifications (PHOTO)
Society 10:30
TAP to facilitate Albania’s objective of becoming gas hub in Western Balkans
Oil&Gas 09:58
Azerbaijan eyes to expand network of trading houses in Europe - minister
Business 07:05
Mammadyarov meets with the Director-General of UNESCO
Politics 00:16
Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 30 June 09:41
Latest
Mexican representative: Azerbaijan - one of most important countries in UNESCO World Heritage Committee (PHOTO)
Politics 12:44
Actual amount of FDI development in Uzbekistan increase by 2.4 times
Economy 12:33
EU gas output down by 8%
Oil&Gas 12:32
43rd session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee continues its work in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 12:23
TANAP ready for gas supplies to Europe from July 1 (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 12:20
Construction work on Tengiz field of Kazakhstan suspended
Oil&Gas 12:17
Asia's factories falter in June, trade truce fails to brighten outlook
World 12:17
Hunger strike continues in front of Georgian Parliament building
Georgia 12:04
Rosatom begins second stage of construction of NPP in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 11:57