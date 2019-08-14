Iran responds to Trump's remarks on US need in Middle East oil

14 August 2019 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Aug.14
Trend:

Some Middle Eastern oil-rich countries need the United States more than the United States needs the Middle East, the Iranian oil minister said, Trend reports citing ILNA news agency.

"America is right! Middle East oil needs the US,” Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh told reporters following cabinet meeting, answering a reporter's question about recent President Donald Trump's remarks.

During his visit to Shell’s soon-to-be completed Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex this week, US president Donald Trump said: “We don’t need it [oil] from the Middle East anymore.”

Speaking about oil and gas industry, Trump said that the employees are “the backbone of this country.”

