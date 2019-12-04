Azerbaijani oil prices down on Dec. 3

4 December 2019 10:12 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

By Anastasia Savchenko - Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields was $66.08 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on Dec. 3, 61 cents less than the previous price on Dec. 2, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend on Dec. 4.

On Dec. 3, AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $64.64 per barrel, which is 56 cents less compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has produced AZERI LT since 1997, which it exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, and by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi. Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO including shipment from port was $59.23 per barrel on Dec. 3, 60 cents less compared to its previous price.

The price for a barrel of North Sea Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $63.30 on Dec. 3, or 28 cents less than the previous price.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 4)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AnSav_2105

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Oil market to get back to surplus in 2020
Oil&Gas 10:53
Azerbaijani oil prices up on Dec. 2
Oil&Gas 3 December 12:42
Oil gains amid push by Saudi Arabia for further supply cuts
Oil&Gas 3 December 09:51
Azerbaijani oil prices for Nov. 25-29
Oil&Gas 2 December 10:49
Azerbaijani oil prices down on Nov. 29
Oil&Gas 2 December 10:06
Oil jumps on Chinese factory growth, hopes for deeper OPEC cuts
Oil&Gas 2 December 08:16
Latest
Reps of Azerbaijani community of Karabakh to hold meetings in Brussels
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:11
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 4
Finance 11:03
Plenum of Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court to discuss matter related to parliament's dissolution
Politics 10:54
Oil market to get back to surplus in 2020
Oil&Gas 10:53
Tajikistan to stop supplying Uzbekistan with electricity until April 2020
Oil&Gas 10:51
Azerbaijan approves changes in compulsory medical insurance
Finance 10:50
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 4
Finance 10:48
Output of several Iranian industrial products declines
Business 10:36
Saudi Aramco IPO institutional tranche 2.95 times oversubscribed
Arab World 10:22