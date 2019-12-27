Russian port renews transshipment of oil goods from Turkmenistan

27 December 2019 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkey's exports of agricultural products to Russia down in 11 months of 2019
Turkey 15:09
Uzbekistan Airways lower prices for flights to Moscow
Transport 14:52
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan agree on plan for demarcation of state borders for 2020
Business 14:46
Turkmenistan attends UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid
Turkmenistan 14:37
Uzbekistan plans to acquire Earth remote sensing station from Russia
Business 13:19
Azerbaijani-Chinese JV to export heating systems to Russia, Georgia, Iran, Central Asia
Business 12:09
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view work done at Shahdag Tourism Center (PHOTO)
Politics 17:44
Preliminary investigation outcome on Bek Air plane crash to be announced in Jan. 2020
Kazakhstan 17:33
Baku Metro discloses figures on purchased ventilation systems in 2019
Transport 17:33
EU may need to extend deadline for trade talks with UK - von der Leyen
Europe 17:29
Three branches of State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance operating in Azerbaijan
Business 17:29
International Bank of Azerbaijan introduces new standard of int’l payments
Finance 17:26
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest opens tender to buy capacitor
Tenders 17:22
Volume of cashless payments increases in Azerbaijan
Economy 17:20
By end-2020, compulsory medical insurance system be applied throughout Azerbaijan
Society 17:18