Azerbaijani oil prices for March 30-April 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $26.86 per barrel last week (on March 30 - April 3), which is $0.29 more compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports.

The maximum price for Brent was $34.11 per barrel, which is $6.72 more compared to the previous indicator. Meanwhile, the minimum price for Brent was $24.93 per barrel, which is $6.72 less compared to the previous indicator.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $26.39 per barrel, which is $0.81 more compared to the previous week.

The average price of WTI crude oil amounted to $22.91 per barrel last week, which is $1.11 less compared to the previous week. The maximum price was $28.34 per barrel, which is $3.85 more compared to the previous week.

Meanwhile, the minimum price of WTI crude oil amounted to $20.09 per barrel, which is $0.61 less compared to the previous week.

