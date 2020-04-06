Azerbaijani oil prices for March 30-April 3

Oil&Gas 6 April 2020 13:49 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani oil prices for March 30-April 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $26.86 per barrel last week (on March 30 - April 3), which is $0.29 more compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports.

The maximum price for Brent was $34.11 per barrel, which is $6.72 more compared to the previous indicator. Meanwhile, the minimum price for Brent was $24.93 per barrel, which is $6.72 less compared to the previous indicator.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $26.39 per barrel, which is $0.81 more compared to the previous week.

The average price of WTI crude oil amounted to $22.91 per barrel last week, which is $1.11 less compared to the previous week. The maximum price was $28.34 per barrel, which is $3.85 more compared to the previous week.

Meanwhile, the minimum price of WTI crude oil amounted to $20.09 per barrel, which is $0.61 less compared to the previous week.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Malaysia reports 131 new coronavirus cases; 3,793 in total, with one new death
Malaysia reports 131 new coronavirus cases; 3,793 in total, with one new death
Export of Turkish electrical goods down
Export of Turkish electrical goods down
Singapore unveils $3.5 billion in economic spending to combat coronavirus
Singapore unveils $3.5 billion in economic spending to combat coronavirus
Loading Bars
Latest
Electricity exports to ensure Iran national security Oil&Gas 14:53
Iran to allocate funds to support 10 categories of jobs Business 14:48
Kazakh coal extracting venture to purchase spare parts via tender Tenders 14:40
Azerbaijan, Turkey submit application for inclusion of balaban in UNESCO Cultural Heritage List Society 14:38
Russian expert on upcoming OPEC meeting: Baku's position important for both partners and foreign investors Politics 14:34
Uzbekistan invests in further development of its hydrocarbon production Oil&Gas 14:22
Iran reveals volume of unloaded basic goods in its ports Business 14:22
Exports of products through customs Iran's Razavi Khorasan Province announced Business 14:16
Death toll from coronavirus up in Iran Iran 14:13
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of medical masks manufacturing enterprise in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park Politics 14:05
Malaysia reports 131 new coronavirus cases; 3,793 in total, with one new death Other News 14:03
Turkmenistan expands production of agricultural crops, meat and dairy products Business 14:02
Dollar rate starts to rise in Uzbekistan Finance 14:02
“Power of Siberia 2” a key element in Russia’s gas strategy Commentary 13:57
Azerbaijani oil prices for March 30-April 3 Oil&Gas 13:49
Lufthansa's Belgian carrier suspends flights until mid-May Europe 13:46
Equinor hopes for further cooperation with SOCAR in HSE area Economy 13:46
Export of Turkish electrical goods down Turkey 13:36
AIIB to provide Uzbekistan with funds to improve water supply in Bukhara region Finance 13:32
Iran's Mercantile Exchange to attract more foreign customers Business 13:27
Protective of religious beards, Israel to produce fitted face masks Israel 13:25
Coronavirus cases count exceeds 600 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13:20
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 13:16
OPEC decision to affect Iran's oil products export Oil&Gas 13:12
Kazakh Gas Refinery opens tender for procurement of spare parts Tenders 12:59
Exports of products of Iran's Gilan province announced Business 12:53
Uzbekistan takes measures to improve financial stability of its oil, gas industry Oil&Gas 12:52
Russian expert: Oil exporters to bargain for conditions within OPEC+ Oil&Gas 12:44
Iran's exports of products via Pars Special Economic Energy Zone increase Oil&Gas 12:39
Decrease of prices on some petroleum products observed in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 12:37
Oil prices change in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:36
Uzbekistan to start producing its own mechanical ventilation systems Business 12:21
Unemployment rate in Iran's Ilam Province drops Iran 12:12
Turkmenistan to strengthen measures against coronavirus threat if necessary Turkmenistan 11:57
Kazakhstan's oil extracting company opens tender to buy valves Tenders 11:44
WoodMac: Downward pressure on oil demand to be more severe in next few weeks Oil&Gas 11:43
Stock market expert divides coronavirus effect on Iran's economy into 3 directions Business 11:37
BMW sales plunge in first quarter as coronavirus takes toll Europe 11:28
Iran reveals hydrocarbons to be put up on its Energy Exchange Oil&Gas 11:27
UK new car sales plunge 40% in March as coronavirus hits Europe 11:27
Renewables face three main challenges from coronavirus crisis Oil&Gas 11:26
Singapore unveils $3.5 billion in economic spending to combat coronavirus Other News 11:18
How will lower oil prices impact natural gas markets? Oil&Gas 11:11
Both Saudis and Russia to continue to pursue strategy of maximizing market share Oil&Gas 11:10
Iran announces exports from its Maragheh county Business 11:10
Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan continues to grow Uzbekistan 11:09
Turkey's export of steel decreases Turkey 11:07
Petrofac reducing overhead and project support costs in response to COVID-19 Oil&Gas 10:53
Iran should provide more support to families with no income - MP Iran 10:53
Possible OPEC+ deal won’t add supply shock to demand shock Oil&Gas 10:44
Iran to increase pension wages for certain layers of retired citizens Iran 10:43
Iran says its oil production 'stable, uninterrupted' Oil&Gas 10:33
Turkey's cement export in 1Q2020 grows Turkey 10:27
European stock index futures jump as coronavirus death toll slows Europe 10:23
Turkey drops export of ready-made clothing to world markets Turkey 10:14
Turkey's foreign trade turnover increases Turkey 10:12
Turkey increases export of grain, legumes to world markets Turkey 10:09
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on April 6 Finance 10:02
Total coronavirus cases increase to 174 in Georgia Georgia 10:02
Iranian currency rates for April 6 Finance 09:53
Turkey's furniniture, wood exports increase Turkey 09:47
Iran unveils high-precision electro-optical screening system Iran 09:39
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 6 Finance 09:38
Iran's production of ventilators soars amid coronavirus spread Iran 09:33
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times in last past 24 hours Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:32
Iran makes its own version of Favipiravir drug to cure coronavirus patients Iran 09:24
Iran's gold price increases despite closure of stores Business 09:16
Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan: Together we will go through current difficult stage Politics 09:08
Tiger in New York zoo tests positive for COVID-19 US 08:50
Minister: Slovenia, Azerbaijan should unleash untapped opportunities in services, investments Business 08:46
Virus-hit Carnival cruise ship docks in Australia as country's death toll hits 39 Other News 08:39
Argentina plans payment freeze on up to $10 billion in local-law dollar debt Finance 07:58
Number of patients contracted COVID-19 in Kazakhstan hits 584 Kazakhstan 07:17
China sees rises in new coronavirus cases, asymptomatic patients Other News 06:49
U.S. death toll of COVID-19 tops 1,200 in last 24 hours, says Johns Hopkins US 06:09
Japan PM Abe to declare state of emergency as early as Tuesday Other News 05:21
Iran's coronavirus cases nudge 60,000 as slowdown continues Society 04:39
Egypt confirms 103 new COVID-19 cases, 1,173 in total Other News 03:55
6.1-magnitude quake hits eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued Other News 03:12
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by 82,000 in past day - WHO World 02:30
Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 674 but pace keeps slowing Europe 02:03
Indians light lamps to heed Modi's call for coronavirus comradeship Other News 01:25
UK PM Johnson admitted to hospital with persistent coronavirus symptoms Europe 00:37
Kuwait to resume imports of foodstuff from Iran Iran 5 April 23:51
Canada's Ontario reports 4,038 COVID-19 cases, with 119 deaths Other News 5 April 22:36
Singapore reports 120 new COVID-19 cases Other News 5 April 21:10
Azerbaijani stars join #Evdəqal (stay home) campaign: Video project by Trend news agency Society 5 April 20:37
Georgian textile companies produce significant number of face masks Business 5 April 20:03
Production at Iran’s South Pars gas field up Oil&Gas 5 April 20:03
300 medical workers infected with coronavirus in Iran Society 5 April 20:00
Wheat harvest starting in Iran Business 5 April 19:53
Iran's Sefid-Dasht Company increases production Business 5 April 19:49
Georgia receives foodstuff, medical supplies via Batumi port Transport 5 April 19:46
Iran discloses revenues from kiwi exports Business 5 April 19:46
Iran’s Arak Heavy Water Reactor being built in new design Nuclear Program 5 April 19:46
Iran sees growth in agricultural sector Business 5 April 19:45
Two patients die from COVID-19 in Azerbaijan Politics 5 April 19:32
UK coronavirus death toll rises by 621 to 4,934 Europe 5 April 19:12
COVID-19 death toll reaches 360, total cases climb to 8,536 in Africa: Africa CDC Other News 5 April 18:33
Morocco grants pardon for 5,654 prisoners Other News 5 April 18:07
All news