Saipem's drilling vessel crosses Bosphorus Strait for 4th time in its history

Scarabeo 9 semi-submersible drilling vessel of Italian Saipem company has crossed the Bosporus Strait for the fourth time in its history, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The vessel, one of the most flexible and among the few units suitable for operating in the Black Sea, left the Romanian Black Sea to reach a Shipyard to perform maintenance works in view of new jobs in the months to come.

“Crossing the Bosphorus with the Rig almost touching the bridges is always a great emotion for me and my crew, well aware of belonging to a great company capable of extraordinary enterprises,” said the Scarabeo 9 Master, Antonino Iaccarino.

The Scarabeo 9 is a last generation semisubmersible unit equipped with a dual ram rig and a Dynamic Positioning (DP3) system. The Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) is an ultra-deepwater drilling unit, designed to operate in water depth up to 12,000 ft, and with a drilling depth capacity up to 50,000 ft below the rotary table.

Saipem is a leading company in engineering, drilling and construction of major projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors. It is “One-Company” organized in five business divisions (Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling and XSight, dedicated to conceptual design). Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, it is present in over 70 countries worldwide.

