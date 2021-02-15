Uzbekistan, Ukraine talk products to be made within Uzbekistan GTL project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

Uzbekistan and Ukraine considered types and volumes of products that are planned to be produced within the framework of the ongoing Uzbekistan GTL investment project, Trend reports referring to Uzbekneftegaz JSC.

The mentioned issue was discussed by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Uzbekistan Nikolai Petrovich Doroshenko during his visit to the pavilion of localization and cooperation of Uzbekneftegaz JSC, which functions in the Clinic of privatization and rehabilitation of enterprises in the city of Karshi, Kashkadarya region.

During the visit, a meeting was held with local producers aimed at establishing Uzbek-Ukrainian interstate cooperation relations, developing production, and attracting foreign investment. Also, preliminary agreements on establishing cooperation were reached.

Earlier the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine emphasized that further development of cooperation in the industry sector, namely the renewal of the rolling stock of the Uzbek railway, the supply of products (cars, escalators) for the Uzbek metro, the supply of agricultural equipment, trucks, mining, hydraulic equipment, equipment for oil and gas industry, power equipment (turbine equipment, pumping stations, spare parts for turbine equipment, hydro and turbine generators, gas turbine power plants), as well as joint initiatives in the fields of mechanical engineering and light industry will contribute to an increase in bilateral trade between the countries.

According to the information, the volume of trade for 11M2020 between Uzbekistan and Ukraine amounted to $378.2 million, which is 25.9 percent more compared to the same period in 2019.

At the same time, the export of goods from Ukraine to Uzbekistan amounted to $258.8 million with an increase of 31.7 percent, while the import of Uzbek goods to Ukraine amounted to $119.4 million, increasing by 14.9 percent. The surplus for Ukraine for the reporting period amounted to $139.5 million.

