Oil prices rise amid demand optimism
Oil prices advanced on Friday as traders were optimistic about the prospect of demand recovery, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery added 75 cents to settle at 74.05 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for August delivery increased 62 cents to close at 76.18 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
"Sentiment and price momentum remain extremely positive," Eugen Weinberg, energy analyst at Commerzbank Research, said in a note on Friday.
Traders also awaited a key meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, as the group is slated to meet on July 1 to review production levels.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev shares publication on occasion of Armed Forces Day on official Twitter page (PHOTO)
Now during this year and next year basic fundamental approaches of post-conflict situation will be elaborated - Azerbaijani president
We clearly realized after many years of this useless meetings that Armenia didn’t want peace - Azerbaijani president
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is resolved, there is nothing to negotiate about that - Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan approves list of structures rendering services for martyr families, people with disabilities