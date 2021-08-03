SOCAR discloses reasons of Super gasoline price growth in Azerbaijan

Oil&Gas 3 August 2021 13:33 (UTC+04:00)
SOCAR discloses reasons of Super gasoline price growth in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.3

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Prices for Super gasoline (RON-98) rose in Azerbaijan by 5 kopecks (2.9 cents) up to 1.6 manat (94 cents) from August 1, Spokesperson for SOCAR Petroleum Uzeyir Habibbayli told Trend.

According to Habibbayli, Azerbaijan imports RON-98 gasoline primarily from Romania.

“Prices for this gasoline increased due to growth in its import price,” he said.

Besides, according to the spokesperson, it’s already 20 days that RON-98 gasoline hasn’t been sold in Azerbaijan.

Due to the gasoline’s transportation problems, Azerbaijan has already ordered its imports from Georgia.

“Hopefully, this gasoline will be available from August 4-5. Moreover, we plan to increase the number of reservoirs to prevent such cases in the future,” added Habibbayli.

As earlier reported, from July 31, 08:00 (GTM+4) prices for Premium gasoline (RON-95) rose in Azerbaijan from 1.4 manat (82 cents) to 1.45 manat (85 cents).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Huawei launches new Super Device products in Kuwait
Huawei launches new Super Device products in Kuwait
Egypt receives 4th German-made submarine
Egypt receives 4th German-made submarine
Data on 6M2021 cargo shipment from Egypt via Turkish ports revealed
Data on 6M2021 cargo shipment from Egypt via Turkish ports revealed
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Georgia reveals data on peach export volume Business 14:49
Iran's GTC discloses volume of wheat, rapeseed purchased in Fars Province Business 14:42
Iran shares data on mineral resources discovered in Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 14:41
Iran’s ICOFC unveils volume of gas pumped into Shourijeh D storage facility Oil&Gas 14:14
Azerbaijani president attends opening of new ASAN Service Center in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 14:11
UN Resident Coordinator ready to support Azerbaijan in post-conflict recovery process (PHOTO) Politics 14:10
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 3 Society 14:07
Turkish ministry names number of ships docked at Iskenderun port since early 2021 Turkey 14:06
Number of ships docking at Turkish Kocaeli port in 1H2021 disclosed Turkey 13:59
Employees in Uzbekistan refusing to be vaccinated may be suspended from work Uzbekistan 13:58
Azerbaijani commercial banks post year-on-year growth in external assets Finance 13:46
Uzbekistan may receive funds from IMF for economic recovery Oil&Gas 13:36
SOCAR discloses reasons of Super gasoline price growth in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:33
Uzbekistan’s Fergana oil refinery switches to production of mineral oils Oil&Gas 13:26
Generation capacity of Iran's thermal power plants up Oil&Gas 13:25
Turkey reveals value of ongoing communication projects (Exclusive) Turkey 13:13
Uzbekistan’s total income tax on profits falls on gold, copper extraction enterprises Uzbekistan 13:12
Georgia sees increase in Consumer Price Index Business 13:09
Uzbekistan’s 1H2021 completed construction work revealed Construction 13:09
Turkey discloses 1H2021 cargo traffic via local ports from Lebanon Turkey 13:03
Turkey issues data on 6M2021 cargo shipment through Iskenderun port Turkey 13:03
Azerbaijani goods in steady demand in Russia - Ministry of Industry & Trade Economy 12:37
Effective exchange rate of Azerbaijan rises in 1H2021 Finance 12:36
Georgian Geofresh blueberry company starts export to Dubai Business 12:27
Iran to make incentive payments to support non-oil exports Finance 12:08
Kazakhstan twofold increases trade with Finland Business 12:07
Georgia sees significant increase in COVID-19 cases for August 3 Georgia 12:03
Volume of 1H2021 cargo shipment from Portugal via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 11:50
Iran's new president appointed by Supreme Leader Politics 11:41
CPC increases monthly oil loading at its Marine Terminal Oil&Gas 11:35
Indian Navy Eastern Fleet to deploy task force for two months in South China Sea Other News 11:19
Prices for Azerbaijani oil slightly down Finance 11:19
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin effective against Delta plus variant, says study Other News 11:15
Azerbaijani currency rates for Aug.3 Finance 11:15
Kazakhstan's electric power distributing company opens tender to buy spares Tenders 11:08
Turkmenistan ranks second in export of oil in transit through Russia Oil&Gas 11:06
'e-RUPI may completely negate pilferage' Other News 11:05
PM Modi to chair debate at UNSC Other News 11:04
Gold prices in Azerbaijan rebound Finance 10:58
Kazakhstan reveals amount of concessional funding obtained by SMEs in 1H2021 Kazakhstan 10:55
Iran to build greenhouses for cultivation of various crops Oil&Gas 10:54
Georgia eyes to subsidize 2021 grape harvest - PM Business 10:53
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for batteries purchase Tenders 10:19
Lending to Kazakhstan's economy surges Finance 10:16
Export proceeds from sale of Georgian blueberries down Business 10:14
French company to modernize heat supply system in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Uzbekistan 10:13
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 3 Oil&Gas 10:11
Turkey discloses number of tractors transported through local ports in 1H2021 Turkey 10:11
Iranian currency rates for August 3 Finance 09:52
Uzbekistan publishes COVID-19 data for August 3 Uzbekistan 09:52
Kazakhstan increases import of Hungary-made goods despite COVID-19 Business 09:51
Uzbekistan joins int’t agreement on olive oil Uzbekistan 09:41
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender for high frequency channels modernization Tenders 09:37
Georgian Rustavi car market facing closure due to drastic drop in demand Business 09:04
Number of ships docking at Turkish Mersin port in 1H2021 disclosed Turkey 09:02
Chinese EV manufacturer Li Auto plans $1.9 bln Hong Kong listing Business 08:54
IMF approves largest SDR allocation in history to boost global liquidity Finance 08:25
Azerbaijan supports dev't of private and public-private ties with Russian companies - Russian Export Center Economy 08:00
Singapore's manufacturing PMI rises to 51 in July Economy 07:36
Georgian exports of knitwear to Turkey up Business 07:13
Israel to gradually raise retirement age for women from 62 to 65 Israel 07:03
COVID-19 herd immunity in France possible by autumn: gov't coordinator Europe 06:22
German retail turnover up 4.2 pct in June: Destatis Economy 05:34
Reported revenue of HSBC falls slightly in first half of 2021 Finance 04:48
Huawei launches new Super Device products in Kuwait ICT 03:52
Indonesia extends activity restrictions in several regions till Aug. 9 Other News 03:09
Azerbaijani delegation to attend Raisi’s inauguration ceremony Politics 02:15
UK reports another 21,952 coronavirus cases Europe 01:26
S. Africa gets additional energy supply after completion of major power station Economy 00:37
Turkey confirms 22,898 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 00:03
Azerbaijan reduces import of Turkish-made cars Turkey 00:01
Egypt receives 4th German-made submarine Arab World 2 August 23:18
Georgia's Hualing Free Industrial Zone expanding Business 2 August 22:20
Uzbekistan launches national strategy for dev't of electronic commerce Uzbekistan 2 August 22:18
UN adopts Turkmen resolution on strengthening links between all modes of transport Turkmenistan 2 August 22:13
YouTube channel lays a billion-dollar bet (VİDEO) Politics 2 August 21:44
Turkey's FM thanks Spain, Croatia for support against wildfires Turkey 2 August 21:29
Data on 6M2021 cargo shipment from Egypt via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 2 August 21:22
Azerbaijani firefighters continue extinguishing wildfires in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 2 August 21:04
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation, Canadian organization sign contract Economy 2 August 20:53
Azerbaijani's MoD denies info about shelling of Azerbaijani vehicles by Armenian side Politics 2 August 20:49
Iran's car industry dealers wait for Vienna talks outcome Iran 2 August 20:24
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro company opens tender to buy doors and windows Tenders 2 August 20:11
Nominal income of Azerbaijan's population increases in 1H2021 Finance 2 August 19:59
Moderation - way to save Iran, President Rouhani says Iran 2 August 19:35
Azerbaijan names winner of tender announced by Baku Metro company Business 2 August 19:32
Ministry discloses number of ships received by Turkish Izmir port in 1H2021 Turkey 2 August 19:21
Armenian Armed Forces open fire at Azerbaijani positions on state border Azerbaijan 2 August 19:20
Iran's Arak-Khoramabad highway to help save fuel consumption Iran 2 August 19:19
Iran's top official says internet should not be restricted Iran 2 August 19:12
Turkey discloses details of construction of Istanbul Tunnel (Exclusive) Turkey 2 August 18:35
Georgia to subsidize mortgage loans for families with newborn children Business 2 August 18:15
Poland stays open to co-op in agriculture with Georgia Business 2 August 18:13
Canadian company exploring wells at number of oil gas production dept’s of Uzbekneftegaz Oil&Gas 2 August 18:11
Armenia must be held accountable for attacking Azerbaijani civilian residences – US expert Politics 2 August 18:09
Uzbek currency rates for August 3 Finance 2 August 18:07
Uzbek Republican Commodity Exchange notes decrease in cement prices Business 2 August 18:06
Registration of real estate properties in Azerbaijan increases Business 2 August 18:05
Turkey issues data on 1H2021 cargo shipment through Izmir port Turkey 2 August 18:04
Policy ignition: India’s satellite navigation sector set for higher growth trajectory Other News 2 August 17:53
All news