Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy discloses power facilities put into operation in 2021 (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

Trend:

Azerenergy OJSC commissioned 23 power plants and substations after construction and reconstruction in 2021, Trend reports with reference to the OJSC.

The report notes that Absheron, country's largest substation (500 kV), Khirdalan and Hovsan strategically important substations (220 kV), as well as Binagadi, Khirdalan-2, Mashtaga and Surakhani (110 kV) systemically important substations were put into operation after reconstruction with the participation of the President of Azerbaijan.

Implementation of the rehabilitation program for the JSC, covering 2018-2021, was completed on September 3 with a major overhaul of the Sumgayit power grid.

This year, a new SCADA program for the energy system of Azerbaijan was put into operation, work was completed at the Gobu energy hub, which consists of a substation (330 kV) and a power plant with an installed capacity of 385 MW, the report said.

According to the JSC, in 2021, 13 power facilities were built and reconstructed in the liberated territories. With the participation of the President of Azerbaijan, the opening ceremony of the Gyulebird HPP, the Sugovushan-1 and Sugovushan-2 small hydroelectric power plants in Lachin was held. Work was completed at the small "Kalbajar-1" HPP.

Also, nine 110/35/10 kV digital substations were built in the liberated territories. In 2021, with the participation of the president of Azerbaijan, the opening of Shusha, Fuzuli, Shukurbeyli, Kalbajar, Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli substations took place.

The construction of Agdam-1, Aghdam-2 substations with voltage 110/35/10 kV, as well as the Karabakh Regional digital control center in the Aghdam district has been completed.

All nine constructed substations in Karabakh and East Zangazur are fully digitized and also connected to the common energy system of Azerbaijan. In accordance with the IV industrial revolution, the concept of an intelligent energy system was implemented and a model of modern, sustainable, digitized substations was created.

In digital substations, asset management, process management, resource management, opening and connection operations, improving supply and distribution chains, timely elimination of defects, and rapid problem resolution are carried out automatically using software.

In addition, in the liberated territories, a 110 kV double-circuit transmission line with a total length of 365 kilometers has been built in 10 directions.