Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Azerbaijani oil prices dropped this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $111.36 per barrel, having decreased by $7.59 (6.38 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $112.78 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $109.96.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $109.14 per barrel this week, down by $7.7 (6.65 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $110.6 per barrel, while the minimum price was $107.77.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $68.86 per barrel this week, which was $1.03 (1.48 percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $72.64 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $66.4.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $110.96 per barrel this week, thus reducing by $1.66 (1.48 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $114.14 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $108.61.

Oil grade/date July 25, 2022 July 26, 2022 July 27, 2022 July 28, 2022 July 29, 2022 Average price Azeri LT CIF $112.32 $111.24 $110.52 $109.96 $112.78 $111.364 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $110.02 $108.96 $108.33 $107.77 $110.6 $109.136 Urals (EX NOVO) $66.4 $67.12 $68.36 $69.8 $72.64 $68.864 Brent Dated $108.61 $109.53 $110.64 $111.89 $114.14 $110.962

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 30)