Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Azerbaijani oil prices dropped this week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $111.36 per barrel, having decreased by $7.59 (6.38 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $112.78 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $109.96.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $109.14 per barrel this week, down by $7.7 (6.65 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $110.6 per barrel, while the minimum price was $107.77.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $68.86 per barrel this week, which was $1.03 (1.48 percent) less than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $72.64 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $66.4.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $110.96 per barrel this week, thus reducing by $1.66 (1.48 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $114.14 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $108.61.
|
Oil grade/date
|
July 25, 2022
|
July 26, 2022
|
July 27, 2022
|
July 28, 2022
|
July 29, 2022
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$112.32
|
$111.24
|
$110.52
|
$109.96
|
$112.78
|
$111.364
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$110.02
|
$108.96
|
$108.33
|
$107.77
|
$110.6
|
$109.136
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$66.4
|
$67.12
|
$68.36
|
$69.8
|
$72.64
|
$68.864
|
Brent Dated
|
$108.61
|
$109.53
|
$110.64
|
$111.89
|
$114.14
|
$110.962
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 30)