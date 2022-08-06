Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. Azerbaijani oil prices dropped this week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $101.56 per barrel, having decreased by $9.8 (8.8 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $105.97 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $96.61.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $99.61 per barrel this week, down by $9.53 (8.73 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $103.81 per barrel, while the minimum price was $94.83.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $63.73 per barrel this week, which was $5.13 (7.45 percent) less than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $65.83 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $59.92.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $103.2 per barrel this week, thus reducing by $7.76 (7 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $107.07 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $97.77.
|
Oil grade/date
|
August 1, 2022
|
August 2, 2022
|
August 3, 2022
|
August 4, 2022
|
August 5, 2022
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$105.97
|
$104.57
|
$102.19
|
$96.61
|
$98.45
|
$101.56
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$103.81
|
$102.40
|
$100.29
|
$94.83
|
$96.70
|
$99.61
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$65.78
|
$65.83
|
$63.71
|
$59.92
|
$63.39
|
$63.73
|
Brent Dated
|
$107.07
|
$106.56
|
$103.15
|
$97.77
|
$101.41
|
$103.20
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on August 6)