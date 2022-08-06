Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. Azerbaijani oil prices dropped this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $101.56 per barrel, having decreased by $9.8 (8.8 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $105.97 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $96.61.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $99.61 per barrel this week, down by $9.53 (8.73 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $103.81 per barrel, while the minimum price was $94.83.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $63.73 per barrel this week, which was $5.13 (7.45 percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $65.83 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $59.92.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $103.2 per barrel this week, thus reducing by $7.76 (7 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $107.07 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $97.77.

Oil grade/date August 1, 2022 August 2, 2022 August 3, 2022 August 4, 2022 August 5, 2022 Average price Azeri LT CIF $105.97 $104.57 $102.19 $96.61 $98.45 $101.56 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $103.81 $102.40 $100.29 $94.83 $96.70 $99.61 Urals (EX NOVO) $65.78 $65.83 $63.71 $59.92 $63.39 $63.73 Brent Dated $107.07 $106.56 $103.15 $97.77 $101.41 $103.20

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on August 6)