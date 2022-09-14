Azerbaijan is ready for energy transition - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan is cooperating with the World Bank on offshore energy projects, renewable energy sources, and transportation of 'green' energy to Europe, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said during the event on 'Growth prospects for a changing global economy', Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan is among the few countries that are ready for the energy transition today.

"Azerbaijan already has an appropriate strategy for a quick and efficient energy transition. This process requires certain conditions, in particular energy security. Azerbaijan, as you know, is a supplier of crude oil, gas and electricity to European countries and it ensures the energy security of a number of countries" Shahbazov added.