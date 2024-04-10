Turkmenistan introduces new energy conservation and efficiency law

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 10. Turkmenistan has officially adopted a new law on 'Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency', Trend reports.

According to the official source, the document establishes the legal, economic, and organizational foundations for stimulating energy conservation and energy efficiency in the country.

The law defines basic concepts such as energy inspection, energy passport, consumption rates of fuel and energy resources, and others. The rights and obligations of consumers of fuel and energy resources are clearly spelled out.

Furthermore, the document introduces mandatory energy inspections of facilities and buildings and defines the procedure for conducting energy audits. Energy-saving incentives are provided, including preferential loans, tax preferences, and tariff policies.

The new law establishes the principles of legal regulation in the field of energy saving, including the scientific, technical, and economic validity of energy-saving measures and the priority of introducing energy-efficient equipment, technologies, and materials.

Meanwhile, in recent years, Turkmenistan has been actively working on the development of energy conservation and energy efficiency, realizing their importance for sustainable development and reducing the negative impact on the environment.

As part of this process, the country is conducting large-scale activities, including the modernization of energy infrastructure, the introduction of advanced technologies, the promotion of the use of alternative energy sources, as well as information and educational campaigns to raise awareness among the population and the business sector.

