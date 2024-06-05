Hungary can minimize CO2 emissions by connecting two nuclear reactors - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Hungary's construction of two nuclear reactors will enable a reduction of 70 million tons of CO2 emissions annually by connecting them to the grid, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó said during the "International Cooperation for Energy Security and Sustainability" plenary panel at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Hungary is investing in two nuclear reactors, a move expected to cut CO2 emissions by 70 million tons per year. I find it ironic when advocates of green energy oppose nuclear power. What could be more environmentally friendly than investing in nuclear energy?" he stressed.

To note, over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, which started on June 5, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda will address energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

