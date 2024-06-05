Hungary counts on gas from Türkiye this year - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Hungary is relying on gas from Türkiye this year, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó said during the "International Cooperation for Energy Security and Sustainability" plenary panel at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He noted that Hungary's annual gas demand is 10 billion cubic meters, of which 10–15 percent may be met locally.

He stressed that to guarantee Hungary's energy security and meet its commitments to its citizens, the nation currently still relies on Russian gas.

"Without Russian gas, ensuring energy security for Hungary is not feasible at present. Achieving such security would entail boosting gas imports from countries like Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Qatar. However, this necessitates infrastructural developments, a matter currently under discussion," emphasized Szijjártó.

He voiced his support for the Solidarity Ring and Vertical Corridor initiatives.

The minister also highlighted that Hungary's gas infrastructure will begin receiving and accounting for Qatar's gas as early as this year.

"We injected the initial 50 million cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas into our system this spring. Additionally, we are anticipating gas imports from Türkiye this year," the minister remarked.

He cautioned against politicizing gas supply matters.

"Political statements from the EU will not aid in delivering gas or ensuring fuel supply for the populace. Having served in government for a decade, I recognize this responsibility," he added.

To note, over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, which started on June 5, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, the UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda will address energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

