New gas power plants in Germany to switch to hydrogen - Baku Energy Forum attendant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Hydrogen will replace natural gas in Germany's new gas power plants, Uniper's Vice President Michael Hilmer said during today's panel discussion themed "Gas Dialogue: The Role of Gas Supply During the Energy Crisis" at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Germany has unveiled a fresh approach to constructing 10 gigawatts of gas-fired power plants that will later be transformed into hydrogen. At first, these power plants will operate using natural gas. The timing of the transition to hydrogen has not been determined, which makes forecasts for this strategy uncertain," he emphasized.

The second day of the 29th Baku Energy Forum kicked off on June 6.

Today's panel discussions will cover topics such as "Gas Dialogue: The Role of Gas Supply During the Energy Crisis," "Exploration and Production Opportunities in the Caspian Region," "Oil Flows: Cross-Logistics and Infrastructure Development in Azerbaijan," "The Role of Human Capital in a Successful Energy Transition," and "Empowering and Accelerating Green Transition: Strategies for COP29 and for the Green World."

