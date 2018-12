Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

By Taleh Mursagulov - Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 0.2635 manats or 0.01 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,078.1004 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold November 19 2,088.2545 November 26 2,082.8315 November 20 2,085.22 November 27 2,077.349 November 21 2,075.4875 November 28 2,065.0325 November 22 2,078.1055 November 29 2,082.721 November 23 2,073.6345 November 30 2,082.568 Average weekly 2,080.1404 Average weekly 2,078.1004