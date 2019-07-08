Euro rate again falls sharply to Uzbek sum

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Fakhri Vakilov- Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published exchange rates that will be valid from July 9, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank.

Central Bank of Uzbekistan states that the dollar is 8,574.74 soums, and the euro is 9,747.76.

Unlike the US currency, which shows regular and gradual growth (+14.40 soums last week and +3.62 soums on this one), the euro behaves unstably.

Last week, the European currency jumped by 15.80, although it previously showed a sharp decline. This week euro fell seriously (-119.41 soums).

After the currency reform in 2017, the Central Bank managed to stabilize its position in the market, but the sum gradually lost its position against world currencies.

However, changes in the rate are also seasonal, so that after significant fluctuations and growth in certain periods, it is quite possible that soum will be strengthened.

