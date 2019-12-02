Gold, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2
Gold, platinum and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 2, compared to the prices on Nov. 29, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 2.2 manat and amounted to slightly over 2,481 manat per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.0547 manat and amounted to just under 28.8 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 2 manat and amounted to over 1,525 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by slightly over 14.3 manat and exceeded 3,132 manat per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Dec. 2, 2019
|
Nov. 29, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,481.3030
|
2,479.0930
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
28.7912
|
28.8459
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,525.8435
|
1,523.7610
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
3,132.4030
|
3,118.0380
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 2)
