Structural changes made in Azerbaijani Central Bank

16 January 2020 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

Structural changes have been made in the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) in connection with the transfer of powers of the abolished Azerbaijani Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) to the bank, Trend reports on Jan. 16 referring to the CBA website.

As part of the changes, the market operations department (the head is Ali Ahmadov), the economic analysis department (the head is Shaig Adigozalov) and the risk management department (the head is Togrul Aliyev), as well as the procurement department (the head is Namig Yagubli) were abolished in the CBA.

In turn, the credit organizations’ activity control department (the head is Fuad Isayev), the financial markets operations department (the head is Elnur Seydiev), the insurance activities control department (the head is Vusal Gurbanov) and the foreign exchange reserves governance department (the head is Tarlan Rasulov), as well as the licensing department (the head is Elnur Allahverdiyev) and the financial monitoring department (the head is Zaur Hajili) were established.

Furthermore, the strategic management department under the leadership of Arif Shiraliyev was renamed into the corporate governance department while the general department, headed by Elizbar Azimov, was reorganized into the secretariat.

FIMSA was abolished on November 28, 2019, in accordance with the president’s decree on improving management of the regulatory system and control of the financial services market.

According to the decree, FIMSA’s powers, determined upon the Azerbaijani laws, including its rights and obligations in the field of licensing, regulation and supervision of the financial services market, protection of the rights of investors and consumers of financial services, as well as its property, were transferred to CBA.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Registration of parliamentary candidates completed in Azerbaijan
Politics 18:41
SOCAR talks drilling operations in Azerbaijan last year
Oil&Gas 18:33
SOCAR: Natural gas production in Azerbaijan increased last year
Oil&Gas 18:28
IFC reveals priorities for cooperation with Azerbaijan in 2020
Finance 16:38
Bryza: Azerbaijan to become even stronger after parliamentary elections
Politics 16:38
IFC-Azerbaijan cooperation in figures
Finance 16:33
Latest
Georgia signs agreement for construction of Shorapani–Argveta section of Rikoti Pass
Construction 19:02
Azerbaijani portal to launch Pay Ring digital payment system
ICT 19:00
Uzbek Agrobank signs loan agreement with China Development Bank
Finance 18:47
EIA names non-OPEC country with largest output declines in 2020
Oil&Gas 18:46
Gas prices to significantly drop in Kazakhstan's Baikonur
Business 18:44
Registration of parliamentary candidates completed in Azerbaijan
Politics 18:41
SOCAR talks drilling operations in Azerbaijan last year
Oil&Gas 18:33
SOCAR: Natural gas production in Azerbaijan increased last year
Oil&Gas 18:28
Head of COE Baku Office thanks Azerbaijan for co-op during election period
Politics 18:28