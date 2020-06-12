EBRD plans to open its third representative office in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

The office of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is expected to start working in Urgench city of Uzbekistan next year, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

The issue was discussed at a video conference between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of EBRD Suma Chakrabarti, June 11, 2020.

“Due to the joint implementation of the Bank's Country Strategy and the road map, today the EBRD is one of the key partners in promoting priority programs and projects aimed at ensuring sustainable socio-economic development in our country," the message said.

Earlier, EBRD has expanded its representative office in Tashkent and opened an office in Andijan. Now, EBRD plans to establish its office in Urgench, sometimes in 2021.

Also, special attention was paid to the EBRD's participation in the transformation of state enterprises and privatization of banks, assistance to reforms in the energy sector and oil and gas industry, effective use of allocated loans, expanding business financing, including projects in the textile industry.

An agreement was reached to continue intensive contacts and exchanges, including joint preparation of the future meeting of the Foreign Investors' Council in Tashkent and the meeting of the EBRD Board of Governors in Samarkand in 2023, the press service of the President said.

