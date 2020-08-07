Lump-sum payments to be made in Azerbaijan in coming days - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.7

Trend:

The order of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev to issue lump-sum payments in the amount of 190 manat ($111.7) in 13 cities and districts of the country with special quarantine regime will be executed as soon as possible, and these payments will be made in the coming days, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said.

Babayev made the remark at a press conference held on August 7, Trend reports.