Azerbaijan Finance Ministry to place interest-bearing bonds for sale

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.15

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azerbaijan's Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on placement of interest-bearing medium-term manat bonds of country's Ministry of Finance worth 20 million manat ($11.7 million) on August 18, Trend reports referring to the stock exchange.

Bonds with face value of 100 manats ($58.8), a circulation period of 1,029 days and a yield of 9 percent will be offered at the auction.

The interest payment dates for the bonds are February 16, 2020; January 17, 2021; July 15, 2021; January 16, 2022; July 14, 2022; and January 15, 2023.

PASHA Capital Investment Company is underwriter on issuing of the state bonds of the Ministry of Finance.

