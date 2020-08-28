Another auction on placement of mortgage bonds held at Baku Stock Exchange
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28
By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:
Another auction on placement of bonds of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund was over at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on August 27, Trend reports with reference to the BSE.
The volume of the issue amounted to 25 million manat ($14.7 million) with a circulation period of 7,200 days and with an interest rate of 3.25 percent.
The total amount of orders was 25 million manat ($14.7 million). The maturity date of the bonds is April 6, 2040.
The underwriter on the placement of mortgage and credit - guarantee bonds is the Pasha Capital investment company.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili
Latest
Ambassador to Italy: Karabakh conflict must be resolved through restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
Witnesses talk on facts of crimes committed by Armenian armed forces in Azerbaijan's Balligaya (VIDEO)
Investigation of criminal case on recent Armenian provocation in Azerbaijan's Tovuz district underway