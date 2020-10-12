Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.12
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $41.35 per barrel last week (from October 5 through October 9), which is $1.06 (2.6 percent) more compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Oct.12.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $42.29 per barrel, while the minimum - $40.47.
The average price of Brent Dated reference-grade oil amounted to $40.95 per barrel last week, up by $0.97 (2.4 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $41.96 per barrel, while the minimum - $39.98.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $40.42 per barrel, which is 73 cents (1.8 percent) more compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $41.36 per barrel, while the minimum - $39.57.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $40.84 per barrel, which is $1.06 (2.7 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $41.78 per barrel, while the minimum - $39.96.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Oct. 5, 2020
|
Oct. 6, 2020
|
Oct. 7, 2020
|
Oct.8, 2020
|
Oct.9, 2020
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$40.$47
|
$41.$48
|
$40.58
|
$41.9$4
|
$42.29
|
$41.35
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$39.96
|
$40.96
|
$40.07
|
$41.$42
|
$41.78
|
$40.8$4
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$39.65
|
$40.52
|
$39.57
|
$40.98
|
$41.36
|
$40.42
|
Brent Dated
|
$39.98
|
$41.07
|
$40.19
|
$41.56
|
$41.96
|
$40.95
