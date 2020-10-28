Auction for placing Azerbaijani CBA's short-term notes held

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.28

Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held a regular auction on placement of short-term notes of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) with a maturity of 28 days, attracting 150 million manat ($88.2 million) from Azerbaijani banks, Trend reports referring to BSE.

During the auction, 13 investors filed 21 bids for a total nominal amount of 740.2 million manat ($435.4 million). Price offers varied within 99.53 manat or $58.5 (6.01 percent).

According to CBA’s decision, the cut-off price for competitive bids and the weighted average price were also set at 99.53 manat.

The deadline for payment is November 25, 2020.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain notes.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Oct.28)

