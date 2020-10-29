VTB Bank Kazakhstan's parent bank expected to facilitate bank's growth plans for 2020-2021
Latest
World will lose heavily from enmity with Turkey and Azerbaijan, Turkish top official on Trend's 'Baku-Istanbul' teleconference ((PHOTO/VIDEO)
Discussions related to durable resolution of Karabakh conflict ongoing constantly - OSCE (Exclusive)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates brotherly people of Turkey on 29 October-Republic Day
Armenia used cluster bombs prohibited by all int'l conventions to attack civilians in Barda - Assistant to First Vice President of Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan condemns publication of Charlie Hebdo about Turkish president - Assistant to Azerbaijani president
To liberate occupied lands, Azerbaijani Army striking military targets, but without harming civilians - MoD