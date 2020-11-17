Gold, silver, platinum prices in Azerbaijan down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on November 17, with the exception of platinum, decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Thus, an ounce of gold fell in price by 11.628 manat ($6.84) or 0.36 percent, amounting to 3,210.8155 manat ($1,888), an ounce of platinum rose by 39.032 manat ($22.96) or 2.54 percent, amounting to 1,576.495 manat ($927.35). The price of an ounce of silver decreased by 0.4705 manat (27 cents) or 1.11 percent and amounted to 42.063 manat ($24.7), an ounce of palladium fell by 18.8955 manat ($11.11) or 0.47 percent, amounting to 3,968.8285 manat ($2,334).

Over the month, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 30.3365 manat ($17.84) or 0.9 percent, an ounce of platinum - increased by 108.2135 manat ($63.65) or 7.4 percent, an ounce of silver - by 0.8261 manat 48cents or 2 percent, an ounce of palladium - decreased by 47.4045 manat (27 cents) or 1.2 percent.

Over the year, gold rose by 717.5955 manat $422.1 or 28.8 percent, silver - by 13.2322 manat $7.78 or 45.9 percent, palladium - by 1,004.3685 manat ($590.8) or 33.9 percent, platinum - by 75.497 manat $44.41 or 5 percent.