Iranian currency rates for December 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased compared to December 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,040 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 15 Iranian rial on December 14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,017 55,963 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,365 47,242 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,997 4,973 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,801 4,779 1 Danish krone DKK 6,859 6,846 1 Indian rupee INR 571 571 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,304 137,637 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,204 26,246 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,334 40,382 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,893 32,922 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,719 29,774 1 South African rand ZAR 2,791 2,785 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,340 5,341 1 Russian ruble RUB 570 575 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,551 31,649 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,431 31,472 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,527 49,527 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,245 2,249 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,479 35,473 1 Libyan dinar LYD 31,221 31,201 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,409 6,423 100 Thai baths THB 139,605 139,639 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,332 10,373 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,349 38,504 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 51,040 50,953 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,027 10,024 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,781 12,761 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,967 2,973 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,594 16,492 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,375 87,397 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,082 12,086

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 306,175 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,850 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 312,879 rials, and the price of $1 is 257,628 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 254,000-257,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 308,000-311,000 rials.