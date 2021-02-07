Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Jan. 25
|
1.7
|
Feb. 1
|
1.7
|
Jan. 26
|
1.7
|
Feb. 2
|
1.7
|
Jan. 27
|
1.7
|
Feb. 3
|
1.7
|
Jan. 28
|
1.7
|
Feb. 4
|
1.7
|
Jan. 29
|
1.7
|
Feb. 5
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.03 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0478. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency declined by 0.0146 manat (0.7 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Jan. 25
|
2.0705
|
Feb. 1
|
2.0622
|
Jan. 26
|
2.063
|
Feb. 2
|
2.0539
|
Jan. 27
|
2.0665
|
Feb. 3
|
2.0471
|
Jan. 28
|
2.0554
|
Feb. 4
|
2.0434
|
Jan. 29
|
2.0567
|
Feb. 5
|
2.0322
|
Average weekly
|
2.0624
|
Average weekly
|
2.0478
The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0001 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0224. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0001 manat (0.4 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Jan. 25
|
0.0226
|
Feb. 1
|
0.0224
|
Jan. 26
|
0.0226
|
Feb. 2
|
0.0224
|
Jan. 27
|
0.0227
|
Feb. 3
|
0.0224
|
Jan. 28
|
0.0224
|
Feb. 4
|
0.0224
|
Jan. 29
|
0.0223
|
Feb. 5
|
0.0225
|
Average weekly
|
0.0225
|
Average weekly
|
0.0224
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira slid by 0.0044 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2364. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0065 manat (2.8 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Jan. 25
|
0.2291
|
Feb. 1
|
0.2336
|
Jan. 26
|
0.2293
|
Feb. 2
|
0.2366
|
Jan. 27
|
0.231
|
Feb. 3
|
0.2362
|
Jan. 28
|
0.2292
|
Feb. 4
|
0.2374
|
Jan. 29
|
0.2307
|
Feb. 5
|
0.238
|
Average weekly
|
0.2299
|
Average weekly
|
0.2364
---
