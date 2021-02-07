Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Jan. 25 1.7 Feb. 1 1.7 Jan. 26 1.7 Feb. 2 1.7 Jan. 27 1.7 Feb. 3 1.7 Jan. 28 1.7 Feb. 4 1.7 Jan. 29 1.7 Feb. 5 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.03 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0478. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency declined by 0.0146 manat (0.7 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Jan. 25 2.0705 Feb. 1 2.0622 Jan. 26 2.063 Feb. 2 2.0539 Jan. 27 2.0665 Feb. 3 2.0471 Jan. 28 2.0554 Feb. 4 2.0434 Jan. 29 2.0567 Feb. 5 2.0322 Average weekly 2.0624 Average weekly 2.0478

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0224. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0001 manat (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Jan. 25 0.0226 Feb. 1 0.0224 Jan. 26 0.0226 Feb. 2 0.0224 Jan. 27 0.0227 Feb. 3 0.0224 Jan. 28 0.0224 Feb. 4 0.0224 Jan. 29 0.0223 Feb. 5 0.0225 Average weekly 0.0225 Average weekly 0.0224

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira slid by 0.0044 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2364. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0065 manat (2.8 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Jan. 25 0.2291 Feb. 1 0.2336 Jan. 26 0.2293 Feb. 2 0.2366 Jan. 27 0.231 Feb. 3 0.2362 Jan. 28 0.2292 Feb. 4 0.2374 Jan. 29 0.2307 Feb. 5 0.238 Average weekly 0.2299 Average weekly 0.2364

