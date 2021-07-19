Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Finance 19 July 2021 14:33 (UTC+04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 5

-

July 12

-

July 6

1.7

July 13

1.7

July 7

1.7

July 14

1.7

July 8

1.7

July 15

1.7

July 9

1.7

July 16

1.7

July 17

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro went up by 0.0105 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0108. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.0012 (0.06 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 5

2.0151

July 12

2.0176

July 6

2.0184

July 13

2.0176

July 7

2.0105

July 14

2.0029

July 8

2.0049

July 15

2.0117

July 9

2.0122

July 16

2.008

July 17

2.0071

Average weekly

2.012

Average weekly

2.0108

The official rate of the manat against the ruble lowered by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0229. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this decreased by 0.0001 (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 5

0.0232

July 12

0.0228

July 6

0.0232

July 13

0.0229

July 7

0.0229

July 14

0.0229

July 8

0.0227

July 15

0.0229

July 9

0.0228

July 16

0.0229

July 17

0.0229

Average weekly

0.023

Average weekly

0.0229

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0032 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1977. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0019 manat (one percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 5

0.1958

July 12

0.1962

July 6

0.1961

July 13

0.1969

July 7

0.1958

July 14

0.197

July 8

0.1956

July 15

0.198

July 9

0.1956

July 16

0.1984

July 17

0.1994

Average weekly

0.1958

Average weekly

0.1977

