Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 5 - July 12 - July 6 1.7 July 13 1.7 July 7 1.7 July 14 1.7 July 8 1.7 July 15 1.7 July 9 1.7 July 16 1.7 July 17 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro went up by 0.0105 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0108. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.0012 (0.06 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 5 2.0151 July 12 2.0176 July 6 2.0184 July 13 2.0176 July 7 2.0105 July 14 2.0029 July 8 2.0049 July 15 2.0117 July 9 2.0122 July 16 2.008 July 17 2.0071 Average weekly 2.012 Average weekly 2.0108

The official rate of the manat against the ruble lowered by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0229. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this decreased by 0.0001 (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 5 0.0232 July 12 0.0228 July 6 0.0232 July 13 0.0229 July 7 0.0229 July 14 0.0229 July 8 0.0227 July 15 0.0229 July 9 0.0228 July 16 0.0229 July 17 0.0229 Average weekly 0.023 Average weekly 0.0229

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0032 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1977. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0019 manat (one percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate July 5 0.1958 July 12 0.1962 July 6 0.1961 July 13 0.1969 July 7 0.1958 July 14 0.197 July 8 0.1956 July 15 0.198 July 9 0.1956 July 16 0.1984 July 17 0.1994 Average weekly 0.1958 Average weekly 0.1977

