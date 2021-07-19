Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
July 5
|
-
|
July 12
|
-
|
July 6
|
1.7
|
July 13
|
1.7
|
July 7
|
1.7
|
July 14
|
1.7
|
July 8
|
1.7
|
July 15
|
1.7
|
July 9
|
1.7
|
July 16
|
1.7
|
July 17
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro went up by 0.0105 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0108. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.0012 (0.06 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
July 5
|
2.0151
|
July 12
|
2.0176
|
July 6
|
2.0184
|
July 13
|
2.0176
|
July 7
|
2.0105
|
July 14
|
2.0029
|
July 8
|
2.0049
|
July 15
|
2.0117
|
July 9
|
2.0122
|
July 16
|
2.008
|
July 17
|
2.0071
|
Average weekly
|
2.012
|
Average weekly
|
2.0108
The official rate of the manat against the ruble lowered by 0.0001 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0229. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this decreased by 0.0001 (0.4 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
July 5
|
0.0232
|
July 12
|
0.0228
|
July 6
|
0.0232
|
July 13
|
0.0229
|
July 7
|
0.0229
|
July 14
|
0.0229
|
July 8
|
0.0227
|
July 15
|
0.0229
|
July 9
|
0.0228
|
July 16
|
0.0229
|
July 17
|
0.0229
|
Average weekly
|
0.023
|
Average weekly
|
0.0229
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0032 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1977. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0019 manat (one percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
July 5
|
0.1958
|
July 12
|
0.1962
|
July 6
|
0.1961
|
July 13
|
0.1969
|
July 7
|
0.1958
|
July 14
|
0.197
|
July 8
|
0.1956
|
July 15
|
0.198
|
July 9
|
0.1956
|
July 16
|
0.1984
|
July 17
|
0.1994
|
Average weekly
|
0.1958
|
Average weekly
|
0.1977
---
