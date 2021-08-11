Iranian currency rates for August 11

Iranian currency rates for August 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies have increased and 23 have decreased compared to August 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,228 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 11

Iranian rial on August 10

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

58,128

58,172

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,519

45,697

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,821

4,828

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,707

4,699

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,620

6,636

1 Indian rupee

INR

564

565

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

139,536

139,556

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

25,571

25,690

100 Japanese yens

JPY

37,994

38,091

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,398

5,398

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,231

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,515

33,407

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,415

29,402

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,838

2,850

1 Turkish lira

TRY

4,875

4,853

1 Russian ruble

RUB

569

570

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

34

34

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,849

30,825

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,901

30,956

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,482

49,491

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,105

2,106

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

26

26

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,072

35,128

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,296

9,304

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,476

6,476

100 Thai baths

THB

125,494

125,517

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,935

9,934

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

36,440

36,646

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

49,228

49,344

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,858

9,844

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,550

13,546

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,918

2,924

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

525

524

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,687

16,715

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,719

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,303

83,314

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,679

3,684

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 297,109 rials, and the price of $1 is 253,484 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,216 rials, and the price of $1 is 227,127 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 258,000-261,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 298,000-301,000 rials.

---

