Iranian currency rates for August 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies have increased and 23 have decreased compared to August 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,228 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 11 Iranian rial on August 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,128 58,172 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,519 45,697 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,821 4,828 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,707 4,699 1 Danish krone DKK 6,620 6,636 1 Indian rupee INR 564 565 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,536 139,556 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,571 25,690 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,994 38,091 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,398 5,398 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,515 33,407 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,415 29,402 1 South African rand ZAR 2,838 2,850 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,875 4,853 1 Russian ruble RUB 569 570 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,849 30,825 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,901 30,956 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,482 49,491 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,105 2,106 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,072 35,128 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,296 9,304 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,476 6,476 100 Thai baths THB 125,494 125,517 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,935 9,934 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,440 36,646 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,228 49,344 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,858 9,844 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,550 13,546 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,918 2,924 1 Afghan afghani AFN 525 524 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,687 16,715 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,719 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,303 83,314 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,679 3,684 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 297,109 rials, and the price of $1 is 253,484 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,216 rials, and the price of $1 is 227,127 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 258,000-261,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 298,000-301,000 rials.

