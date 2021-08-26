Amount of SDR transferred to Azerbaijan's IMF account revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan has confirmed receipt of about $555 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) within the framework of the distribution of special drawing rights (SDR), the Ministry of Finance told Trend.

As reported, funds worth 375.4 million SDR, or about $555 million, were transferred to Azerbaijan's account with the IMF on August 23.

The fund as a whole allocated $650 billion to the participating countries to ensure long-term global needs and the sustainability of the world economy.

The largest-ever Special Drawing Rights allocation of approximately US $650 billion went into effect. This allocation will become a serious stimulus for the global economy, and, if used wisely, a unique opportunity to overcome the current unprecedented crisis, - said earlier IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

The specific weight of Azerbaijan's quota in the IMF is 0.08 percent.

