Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 13.685 manat (0.45 percent) this week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,968.608 manat, which is 0.81 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Sept. 20 2971,243 Sept. 25 2991,2265 Sept. 21 2995,0855 Sept. 26 2974,8895 Sept. 22 3020,288 Sept. 27 2956,5380 Sept. 23 2999,3525 Sept. 30 2942,8445 Sept. 24 2978,6975 Oct. 1 2977,5415 Average weekly 2992,933 Average weekly 2968,608

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 1.0547 manat (2.7 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 37.8478 manat, which is 1.06 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Sept. 20 37,6943 Sept. 25 38,5077 Sept. 21 37,8655 Sept. 26 38,4463 Sept. 22 38,7058 Sept. 27 38,2187 Sept. 23 38,4757 Sept. 30 36,6134 Sept. 24 38,5448 Oct. 1 37,4530 Average weekly 38,257 Average weekly 37,8478

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 66.5125 manat (3.9 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,658.401 manat, which is 1.77 percent more compared to the previous week (1,628.945).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Sept. 20 1564 Sept. 25 1699,4900 Sept. 21 1567,689 Sept. 26 1675,9110 Sept. 22 1633,326 Sept. 27 1651,3375 Sept. 23 1699,235 Sept. 30 1632,2890 Sept. 24 1680,4755 Oct. 1 1632,9775 Average weekly 1628,945 Average weekly 1658,401

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan edged up by 138.813 manat (4.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,274.852 manat, which is two percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Sept. 20 3315,17 Sept. 25 3376,5400 Sept. 21 3241,067 Sept. 26 3331,7620 Sept. 22 3278,6965 Sept. 27 3232,4565 Sept. 23 3447,447 Sept. 30 3195,7790 Sept. 24 3428,747 Oct. 1 3237,7265 Average weekly 3342,225 Average weekly 3274,852

---

