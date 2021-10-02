Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 13.685 manat (0.45 percent) this week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,968.608 manat, which is 0.81 percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Sept. 20
|
2971,243
|
Sept. 25
|
2991,2265
|
Sept. 21
|
2995,0855
|
Sept. 26
|
2974,8895
|
Sept. 22
|
3020,288
|
Sept. 27
|
2956,5380
|
Sept. 23
|
2999,3525
|
Sept. 30
|
2942,8445
|
Sept. 24
|
2978,6975
|
Oct. 1
|
2977,5415
|
Average weekly
|
2992,933
|
Average weekly
|
2968,608
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 1.0547 manat (2.7 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 37.8478 manat, which is 1.06 percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Sept. 20
|
37,6943
|
Sept. 25
|
38,5077
|
Sept. 21
|
37,8655
|
Sept. 26
|
38,4463
|
Sept. 22
|
38,7058
|
Sept. 27
|
38,2187
|
Sept. 23
|
38,4757
|
Sept. 30
|
36,6134
|
Sept. 24
|
38,5448
|
Oct. 1
|
37,4530
|
Average weekly
|
38,257
|
Average weekly
|
37,8478
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 66.5125 manat (3.9 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,658.401 manat, which is 1.77 percent more compared to the previous week (1,628.945).
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Sept. 20
|
1564
|
Sept. 25
|
1699,4900
|
Sept. 21
|
1567,689
|
Sept. 26
|
1675,9110
|
Sept. 22
|
1633,326
|
Sept. 27
|
1651,3375
|
Sept. 23
|
1699,235
|
Sept. 30
|
1632,2890
|
Sept. 24
|
1680,4755
|
Oct. 1
|
1632,9775
|
Average weekly
|
1628,945
|
Average weekly
|
1658,401
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan edged up by 138.813 manat (4.1 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,274.852 manat, which is two percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Sept. 20
|
3315,17
|
Sept. 25
|
3376,5400
|
Sept. 21
|
3241,067
|
Sept. 26
|
3331,7620
|
Sept. 22
|
3278,6965
|
Sept. 27
|
3232,4565
|
Sept. 23
|
3447,447
|
Sept. 30
|
3195,7790
|
Sept. 24
|
3428,747
|
Oct. 1
|
3237,7265
|
Average weekly
|
3342,225
|
Average weekly
|
3274,852
---
