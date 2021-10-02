Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Finance 2 October 2021 11:38 (UTC+04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 13.685 manat (0.45 percent) this week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,968.608 manat, which is 0.81 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Sept. 20

2971,243

Sept. 25

2991,2265

Sept. 21

2995,0855

Sept. 26

2974,8895

Sept. 22

3020,288

Sept. 27

2956,5380

Sept. 23

2999,3525

Sept. 30

2942,8445

Sept. 24

2978,6975

Oct. 1

2977,5415

Average weekly

2992,933

Average weekly

2968,608

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 1.0547 manat (2.7 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 37.8478 manat, which is 1.06 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Sept. 20

37,6943

Sept. 25

38,5077

Sept. 21

37,8655

Sept. 26

38,4463

Sept. 22

38,7058

Sept. 27

38,2187

Sept. 23

38,4757

Sept. 30

36,6134

Sept. 24

38,5448

Oct. 1

37,4530

Average weekly

38,257

Average weekly

37,8478

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 66.5125 manat (3.9 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,658.401 manat, which is 1.77 percent more compared to the previous week (1,628.945).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Sept. 20

1564

Sept. 25

1699,4900

Sept. 21

1567,689

Sept. 26

1675,9110

Sept. 22

1633,326

Sept. 27

1651,3375

Sept. 23

1699,235

Sept. 30

1632,2890

Sept. 24

1680,4755

Oct. 1

1632,9775

Average weekly

1628,945

Average weekly

1658,401

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan edged up by 138.813 manat (4.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,274.852 manat, which is two percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Sept. 20

3315,17

Sept. 25

3376,5400

Sept. 21

3241,067

Sept. 26

3331,7620

Sept. 22

3278,6965

Sept. 27

3232,4565

Sept. 23

3447,447

Sept. 30

3195,7790

Sept. 24

3428,747

Oct. 1

3237,7265

Average weekly

3342,225

Average weekly

3274,852

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iranian businessmen looking forward to railway between Ardabil province and Azerbaijan - official
Iranian businessmen looking forward to railway between Ardabil province and Azerbaijan - official
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
I'm ready to talk with Pashinyan at any time when he is ready - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:22
Kazakh Ulba Metallurgical Plant opens tender to buy refractories Tenders 12:22
Iranian businessmen looking forward to railway between Ardabil province and Azerbaijan - official Transport 12:10
Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian discloses nearly $1 bln losses in IPO filing US 12:04
President Ilham Aliyev gave interview to Spanish EFE news agency (PHOTO) Politics 12:04
Iran to invest in oil fields in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province Oil&Gas 12:02
Germany boosts car imports from Turkey Turkey 11:48
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Al Jazeera TV on October 2, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:46
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 11:38
Georgia should be closer to EU - Member of European Parliament Georgia 11:15
Siemens eyes localization of production of electrical equipment in Uzbekistan Business 11:12
Azerbaijan’s oil and oil products - key source of its income - Azerbaijani expert Economy 11:10
Azerbaijan's State Security Service arrests person who carried out espionage for Armenia Politics 10:50
Saakashvili’s arrest not to affect brotherly relations with Ukraine – Georgian MP Georgia 10:31
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:28
Turkmenistan shares details on domestically produced goods in Akhal region Turkmenistan 10:27
Kazakh navy performing exercises in Caspian Sea Kazakhstan 10:23
Iran's export of sanitary products declines Business 10:18
Iran to control rising prices Politics 10:16
Iran won't lift auto import ban any time soon - minister Business 10:13
Iranian currency rates for October 2 Finance 10:10
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan talk dev’t of multifaceted co-op Turkmenistan 10:09
Azerbaijani records increase in oil prices Oil&Gas 10:08
Turkmen President to visit Uzbekistan Turkmenistan 09:59
Georgia holding municipal elections Georgia 09:58
Australia reports 2,355 new COVID-19 cases as vaccination push continues Other News 09:45
Gas prices could even spike higher amid panic buying Oil&Gas 09:34
Russian Export Center to finance Uzbekneftegaz’s investment program Oil&Gas 09:29
Kazakhstan-Iran trade up despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 09:22
Champions Chess Tour: Teymur Rajabov defeats American Wesley Soy Society 09:17
Global COVID-19 deaths hit 5 million as Delta variant sweeps the world World 08:57
Oil prices rise ahead of OPEC+ meeting Oil&Gas 08:33
EBRD to not abandon work on infrastructure projects despite COVID-19 - regional head (Interview) Finance 08:00
More destruction feared in La Palma as lava pours from new volcano vent Europe 07:54
Georgian MFA denies summoning of Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine over Saakashvili’s arrest Georgia 07:14
Georgian ex-president Saakashvili claims that he goes on hunger strike in prison Georgia 06:32
Japan's incoming PM to retain defence, education ministers Other News 05:33
Mexico launches reform to put state in charge of power market Other News 04:34
Turkey confirms 28,873 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 03:41
With gas pumps still dry, Britain brings in the army Europe 02:40
8 IS militants killed in northern Iraq Arab World 01:43
U.S. COVID-19 death toll hits 700,000 US 00:51
Georgia launches criminal case on Saakashvili's illegal border crossing Georgia 00:04
Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 2, 2021 Politics 00:01
No presidential pardon for Saakashvili, Georgian President says Georgia 1 October 23:57
COVAX to send COVID shots only to least covered nations World 1 October 23:34
4 Indonesian hackers arrested for 6 mln USD int'l scam Other News 1 October 22:58
Nizami Ganjavi International Center celebrates its 9th birthday (VIDEO) Society 1 October 22:21
Georgian police release footage of Mikheil Saakashvili's arrest (VIDEO) Georgia 1 October 21:45
Iran's trade with Syria is at low level - Economic Chamber of Iran in Syria Business 1 October 21:22
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of October 1 Uzbekistan 1 October 21:04
Ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili detained - Georgian PM Georgia 1 October 20:33
War memories: Azerbaijan's fighter pilots recall missions during second Karabakh war (PHOTO) Politics 1 October 20:20
Turkmenistan launches textile exports to China Turkmenistan 1 October 19:57
SOCAR Georgia Petroleum LTD announces tender to buy cash registers Tenders 1 October 19:04
Turkey will never forget hatred directed against Azerbaijan - Erdogan Politics 1 October 19:01
Azerbaijani Customs Committee makes transfers to state budget, exceeds forecast Economy 1 October 18:53
Uzbekneftegaz opens tender for restoration of oil wells Tenders 1 October 18:51
AzerGold signs contract to finance road construction in Goygol district Economy 1 October 18:07
Geostat shares data on number of employees in business sector for 2020 Georgia 1 October 18:05
Green Climate Fund launching new project to support forest sector reform in Georgia Georgia 1 October 17:56
DP World sees no quick end to global shipping bottlenecks Arab World 1 October 17:33
Canada's economy down 0.1% in July, seen up 0.7% in August Other News 1 October 17:30
Kazakhstan boosts exports of locally-made goods to Vietnam Business 1 October 17:30
Israel reports very few myocarditis cases after Pfizer boosters Israel 1 October 17:29
Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz to audit construction of local section of TAPI Turkmenistan 1 October 17:29
AzerGold CJSC reveals funds allocated for laboratory services Business 1 October 17:26
Kazakhstan’s refinery switches to off-season diesel fuel production Oil&Gas 1 October 17:23
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 1 October 17:09
Azerbaijan confirms 689 more COVID-19 cases, 1,816 recoveries Society 1 October 17:07
Kazakhstan multifold increases trade with Singapore Business 1 October 17:01
Euro zone inflation jumps to 13-year high Europe 1 October 17:00
Russia records another 24,522 coronavirus cases, highest daily number since July 19 Russia 1 October 16:58
Iran continues talks with Japan to release its blocked funds Business 1 October 16:58
Congratulations to Presidential Scholars on their admission to universities Society 1 October 16:51
Baku Metro starts overhauling new-generation railcars (PHOTO) Economy 1 October 16:44
Georgia launches 'Election Portal 2021' Georgia 1 October 16:43
Central Bank of Azerbaijan sees increase in foreign exchange reserves Finance 1 October 16:43
US FDA extends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine expiry date Society 1 October 16:31
Turkish Albayrak Holding looks to establish cooperation with Port of Baku (PHOTO) Transport 1 October 16:26
Kazakhstan records increase in food prices Finance 1 October 16:24
Turkish president to visit Azerbaijan Politics 1 October 16:22
Georgian PM meets with delegation of Members of European Parliament Georgia 1 October 16:05
BSTDB shareholders decide to increase subscribed capital Finance 1 October 16:03
India To Procure 27-28 Crore COVID Vaccine Doses; Targets 100 Crore Jabs By Mid-October Other News 1 October 15:56
Russia’s Gazprombank expects Moody’s to raise Azerbaijan’s sovereign credit rating Finance 1 October 15:41
Uzbek Kapital Bank becomes first market maker in Uzbekistan Finance 1 October 15:41
Nearly 89 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Centre Other News 1 October 15:15
India, Australia to conclude early harvest trade deal by December Other News 1 October 15:11
IRICA announces data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran Business 1 October 15:09
Kazakhstan's Ust-Kamenogorsk airport reopens after reconstruction Transport 1 October 15:03
Iran bans import of home appliances, defending domestic manufacturers Business 1 October 15:01
Azerbaijan’s proven gas reserves grow by nearly 15% Oil&Gas 1 October 14:59
Azerbaijan to finance road reconstruction in Baku's Surakhany district - decree Politics 1 October 14:53
Kazakh Kazatomprom subsidiary opens tenders to buy pumps Tenders 1 October 14:52
İnflation in Uzbekistan rises insignificantly for September 2021 Business 1 October 14:51
Iranian president promises to tackle problems facing Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province Business 1 October 14:49
Azerbaijan's monetary base increases Finance 1 October 14:36
Iran to prioritize supporting domestic vaccines manufacturers - President Raisi Business 1 October 14:33
NCOC talks progress on Marine Access Channels project in Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 1 October 14:33
All news