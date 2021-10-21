Number of beneficiaries receiving subsistence allowance increases in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The number of beneficiaries receiving subsistence allowance increased by 67,266 within two months and hit a record high for the first time in the shortest period in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As of August 2021, 622,923 citizens were registered in the list of beneficiaries receiving subsistence allowance, which is 16.7 percent of the Georgian population.

For comparison, 129,835 fewer citizens were dependent on subsistence allowance for the same period in 2020.

According to the statistics, a total of 42.48 million lari ($13.6 million) was distributed as a social allowance in August, which was 68 lari ($21.88) per month per beneficiary.

According to statistics, the growth of poverty is more acute in the regions, where the number of vulnerable populations has increased by 3.8 percentage points to 27.5 percent. Absolute poverty in cities increased by 0.7 percentage points to 17.1 percent.