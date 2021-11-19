KPMG in Azerbaijan welcomes new Partner, Head of Advisory

On 15 November 2021, Rauf Atakishiyev, a new Partner, joined KPMG in Azerbaijan as local Head of Advisory.

Rauf Atakishiyev has 20 years of experience in audit, finance and operations. He is joining KPMG from a large industrial holding company in Azerbaijan, where he had a role of CFO and a member of the Supervisory Board of group joint ventures. In addition to his industry experience, Rauf successfully led audit engagements for oil & gas, energy and industrial companies in Baku, Moscow and London practices of Big-4 firms.

In KPMG, Rauf will focus on the development of the Consulting and Deal Advisory practices in Azerbaijan using his extensive local and international experience.

KPMG in Azerbaijan is pleased to welcome Rauf to the team in Baku and is confident that his efforts to develop the Deal advisory and Consulting practice in Azerbaijan will be successful. Rauf’s deep understanding of the client's needs, as well as his professional background will make it possible to strengthen KPMG offer to clients.

We welcome Rauf to KPMG in Azerbaijan and wish him every success in his new role!