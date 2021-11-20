Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 10.285 manat (0.32 percent) this week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3.164,036 manat, increasing by 0.95 percent or 29.774 manat compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold non-working day - Nov. 15 3156,8235 non-working day - Nov. 16 3170,313 Nov. 10 3105,0245 Nov. 17 3152,089 Nov. 11 3141,4895 Nov. 18 3173,849 Nov. 12 3156,271 Nov. 19 3167,1085 Average weekly 3134,2616 Average weekly 3164,036

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.069 manat (0.16 percent). the average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 42.5 manats, which is 1.1 percent more than last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver non-working day - Nov. 15 42,435 non-working day - Nov. 16 42,697 Nov. 10 41,3658 Nov. 17 42,431 Nov. 11 42,0148 Nov. 18 42,577 Nov. 12 42,7397 Nov. 19 42,366 Average weekly 42,0401 Average weekly 42,501

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1.821,366 manat, which is 0.05 percent less compared to the previous week. During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 18,368 manat (one percent).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum non-working day - Nov. 15 1823,3435 non-working day - Nov. 16 1853,2635 Nov. 10 1793,534 Nov. 17 1816,6285 Nov. 11 1821,3375 Nov. 18 1808,6725 Nov. 12 1846,183 Nov. 19 1804,975 Average weekly 1820,3515 Average weekly 1821,3666

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 106.046 manat (three percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3.649.64 manat, which is 5.13 percent (1.782,089 manats) more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium non-working day - Nov. 15 3545,809 non-working day - Nov. 16 3637,184 Nov. 10 3469,9465 Nov. 17 3679,9135 Nov. 11 3452,071 Nov. 18 3733,438 Nov. 12 3492,276 Nov. 19 3651,855 Average weekly 3471,4311 Average weekly 3649,64

