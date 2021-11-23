Iran's budget bill for next year to be submitted to parliament soon - PBO

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 23

Trend:

The national budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year (starts on March 21, 2022) will be submitted to the parliament on December 6, the head of Planning and Budget Organization (PBO) announced, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Making the remarks in a visit to the Institute for Research and Planning in Higher Education (IRPHE), Masoud MirKazemi said the next year's budget guarantees the growth of macroeconomic indicators.

He went on to emphasize the reform of the budget structure.

The economic growth of 0.4 percent, low investment rate of minus 4.6 percent, and low productivity indicate the need to change the economic direction of the country, said the head of PBO.