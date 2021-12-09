Iranian currency rates for Dec. 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 27 currencies have increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to December 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,570 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Dec.9 Iranian rial on Dec.8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,564 55,701 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,553 45,376 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,642 4,619 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,726 4,617 1 Danish krone DKK 6,398 6,373 1 Indian rupee INR 557 558 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,713 138,717 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,657 23,769 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,887 37,014 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,387 5,384 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,189 32,910 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,575 28,347 1 South African rand ZAR 2,674 2,640 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,064 3,042 1 Russian ruble RUB 571 565 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,093 29,606 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,826 30,681 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,006 48,991 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,070 2,073 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,646 36,660 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,133 9,132 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,621 6,589 100 Thai baths THB 125,643 124,080 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,943 9,923 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,807 35,574 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,570 47,391 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,610 9,582 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,530 13,595 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,928 2,909 1 Afghan afghani AFN 436 436 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,538 16,408 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,597 83,330 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,720 3,719 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 311,814 rials, and the price of $1 is 275,303 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,944 rials, and the price of $1 is 239,218 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 274,000-277,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 311,000 - 314,000 rials.

