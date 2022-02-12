Iranian currency rates for February 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies have grown and 21 have decreased in price, compared to February 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,897 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb.12 Iranian rial on Feb.10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,118 56,858 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,381 45,486 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,538 4,618 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,772 4,768 1 Danish krone DKK 6,438 6,452 1 Indian rupee INR 558 562 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,945 138,929 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,071 24,024 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,233 36,376 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,386 5,391 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,127 33,132 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,065 28,081 1 South African rand ZAR 2,784 2,756 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,114 3,100 1 Russian ruble RUB 553 564 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,147 30,163 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,256 31,307 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,855 48,933 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,074 2,080 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,815 35,065 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,172 9,173 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,611 6,600 100 Thai baths THB 128,610 128,455 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,027 10,036 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,170 35,145 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,897 48,011 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,767 9,855 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,288 14,361 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,931 2,926 1 Afghan afghani AFN 457 450 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,430 16,409 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,723 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,961 81,922 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,718 3,719 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,923 rials, and the price of $1 is 249,844 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,784 rials, and the price of $1 is 239,200 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 259,000-262,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 296,000-299,000 rials.

