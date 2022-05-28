Iranian currency rates for May 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies have grown and 9 have decreased in price, compared to May 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,964 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 28 Iranian rial on May 26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,962 52,671 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,851 43,593 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,270 4,249 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,425 4,364 1 Danish krone DKK 6,045 6,019 1 Indian rupee INR 542 542 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,270 137,261 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,990 20,940 100 Japanese yens JPY 33,034 32,986 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,965 32,717 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,438 27,132 1 South African rand ZAR 2,693 2,670 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,593 2,563 1 Russian ruble RUB 628 698 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,881 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,041 29,682 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,672 30,505 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,048 47,850 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,162 1,161 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,811 33,817 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,791 8,809 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,270 6,276 100 Thai baths THB 123,126 122,317 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,591 9,558 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,594 33,090 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,964 44,773 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,656 10,101 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,686 14,762 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,887 2,873 1 Afghan afghani AFN 473 474 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,433 12,432 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,457 80,203 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,408 3,360 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,985 11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 272,296 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,344 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 261,436 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,200 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 305,000-308,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 328,000-331,000 rials.

