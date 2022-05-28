...
Iranian currency rates for May 28

May 28 2022
Iranian currency rates for May 28

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies have grown and 9 have decreased in price, compared to May 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,964 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on May 28

Iranian rial on May 26

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,962

52,671

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,851

43,593

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,270

4,249

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,425

4,364

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,045

6,019

1 Indian rupee

INR

542

542

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,270

137,261

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,990

20,940

100 Japanese yens

JPY

33,034

32,986

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,965

32,717

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,438

27,132

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,693

2,670

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,593

2,563

1 Russian ruble

RUB

628

698

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,881

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,041

29,682

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,672

30,505

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

48,048

47,850

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,162

1,161

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,811

33,817

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,791

8,809

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,270

6,276

100 Thai baths

THB

123,126

122,317

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,591

9,558

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,594

33,090

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,964

44,773

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,656

10,101

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,686

14,762

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,887

2,873

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

473

474

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,433

12,432

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,720

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,457

80,203

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,408

3,360

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,985

11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 272,296 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,344 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 261,436 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,200 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 305,000-308,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 328,000-331,000 rials.

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

