...
Iranian currency rates for February 13

Finance Materials 13 February 2023 11:08 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for February 13

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to February 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,801 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on February 13

Iranian rial on February 12

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,667

50,654

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,408

45,428

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,009

4,012

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,114

4,133

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,022

6,021

1 Indian rupee

INR

510

510

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,919

137,958

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,520

15,480

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,960

31,964

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,093

109,102

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,465

31,438

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,504

26,495

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,353

2,345

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,232

2,232

1 Russian ruble

RUB

570

570

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,986

29,020

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,572

31,567

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,387

40,476

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,151

1,151

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,799

31,799

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,773

8,772

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,178

6,171

100 Thai baths

THB

124,694

124,738

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,698

9,698

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,156

33,137

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,801

44,866

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,316

9,306

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,634

15,749

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,777

2,775

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

469

469

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,702

24,702

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

77,128

77,099

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,045

4,045

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 327,400 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 304,007 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 456,000-459,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 488,000-491,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

