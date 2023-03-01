Real estate of Azerbaijan's AGBank to be put up for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The real estate of Azerbaijan's AGBank (in the liquidation process), will be auctioned at the Baku Auction Center on March 27, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

A private residence of 94.49 square meters located in Azerbaijan's Gabala city will be put up for auction. The starting price is 57,500 manat ($33,823).

The winner of the auction has to pay five percent of the sale price to the auction organizer. The customer must pay the purchase price within seven calendar days.

Additional information:

Phone: (+99455)-206-66-67

Address: 27 Badamdar highway, Sabayil district, Baku